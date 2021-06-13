'I want to punish him' - Hasbulla Magomedov wishes to humble Conor McGregor

Internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov may have found his next opponent.

The 18-year-old wants to fight UFC superstar Conor McGregor before his much-hyped bout against Abdu Rozik comes to fruition.

Asxab Tamaev recently published a hilarious skit on his YouTube channel featuring Hasbulla. The famed duo discussed the Dagestani's next fight before an angry Hasbulla almost wreaked havoc.

In the skit, Hasbulla was asked who he would like to challenge between Logan Paul, McGregor and Henry Cejudo. The 18-year-old responded-

"I want to punish this one (Conor McGregor). He talks too much."

When questioned if he would be willing to fight McGregor despite the size difference, Hasbulla said-

"Yes. I want to punish him."

See the full skit below:

Considering the ferocity that Hasbulla carries, he can't possibly be counted out opposite McGregor. After all, he can throw vicious hooks like this...

Hasbulla's social media presence continues to grow

Hasbulla became a prominent social media celebrity after his entertaining videos went viral on the internet. From MMA fighters to boxers, all seem to have enjoyed his videos.

The Russian gained recognition after his viral confrontation with Abdu Rozik. His imitation of Khabib Nurmagomedov and hilarious interactions with Asxab Tamaev shot him to fame.

Ahead of Logan Paul's fight against Floyd Mayweather, the YouTuber-turned-boxer heaped praise on Hasbulla. He also referred to the 18-year-old as the "greatest fighter."

"I know as long as I channel my inner Hasbulla, the greatest fighter of our time, we are going to get the job done," said Paul. "I'm channeling him. The fiercest warrior the world has ever seen. We love Hasbulla. I want him to walk out with me. Give me Hasbulla!" he added.

Hasbulla is widely popular on TikTok in Russia. He has also amassed more than 300,000 followers on Instagram.

While Hasbulla doesn't have a Twitter account, his fan page on the popular social media platform has over 320,000 followers.

Hasbulla suffers with Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), which is believed to be the reason behind his stunted growth. His rival, Abdu Rozik, apparently suffers from the same disease.

