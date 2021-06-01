What was the first video that made 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla go viral?

Hasbulla Magomedov, an 18-year-old internet phenomenon from Dagestan, shot to fame after a video of him landing a picture-perfect hook on his friend went viral online. The video was posted to Hasbulla's Instagram three months ago, and has now amassed more than 230,000 views.

In the popular clip, Hasbulla gallantly approaches one of his friends and snatches a phone away from him. Later, he takes a step back, positions himself, and stunns his friend with a wicked right hook. Hasbulla then hilariously scampered around the wrestling mat while being chased.

The above incident took place at an event organized by the Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC), the promotion that Khabib Nurmagomedov acquired in December last year.

You can watch the video below:

It must be noted that the individual who got punched here is not Asxab Tamaev, who is often present in Hasbulla's videos. Tamaev, a 19-year-old MMA fighter, is promoting Hasbulla's rumored clash with Abdu Rozik.

Hasbulla garnered a massive fan following after the notorious video went viral on the internet. His recreation of Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC 229 weigh-in gained him even more followers. After that, all it took for Hasbulla to become a social media sensation was a hilarious scuffle with Rozik.

What disease does Hasbulla have?

Apparently, Hasbulla was diagnosed with Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), also known as 'dwarfism'. It is believed that GHD is the reason behind his stunted growth.

The growth hormone is a type of protein processed by the pituitary gland, situated at the base of our skulls. The pituitary gland can no longer produce the growth hormone protein if it's damaged or deformed, which may be the case with Hasbulla. Hasbulla's rival, Abdu Rozik, reportedly suffers from the same disease.

The two internet superstars have engaged in heated altercations ever since it was revealed that they may trade heavy blows in a real fight. However, it is not clear if the scrap will be legitimate.

The head of the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association, Uliana Podpalnaya, deemed the fight "unethical." According to her, Hasbulla and Rozik do not represent the sporting world and they will not influence other personalities who suffer from GHD.

