"There's a new Usman in the UFC!" - Watch Mohammed Usman's brutal left hook KO of Zac Pauga to win TUF and enter the UFC

P4P king Kamaru Usman's brother Mohammed Usman has secured a UFC contract with a knockout win over Zac Pauga in the TUF 30 heavyweight finale. Usman was lagging behind his opponent in terms of significant strikes at the end of round one. The 33-year-old landed a brutal left hook out of the blue early in the second frame, knocking Pauga out cold.

Watch Usman's KO win over Pauga below:

Brendan Fritzgerald, who was cageside calling the fight, noted that the promotion now has a second Usman. Fritzgerald exclaimed:

"There's a new Usman in the UFC!"

Both Usman and Pauga were on team Julianna Pena in the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. Usman and Pauga picked up unanimous decision wins over Mitchell Sipe and Nyle Bartling to advance into the semi-finals.

Usman then reeled in a split decision win over Eduardo Perez to secure a spot in the finals. Meanwhile, Pauga advanced into the finale with a second-round TKO win over Jordan Heiderman.

Mohammed Usman welcomes comparisons to brother Kamaru Usman

'The Motor' currently holds an 8-2 professional record which includes three KO/TKO wins and two submissions. While the younger Usman is undoubtedly talented, he might not be on the same level as his older brother Kamaru, at least not yet.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has been dominating the UFC's welterweight division since 2019, while his younger sibling has been fighting in leagues like Titan FC and the PFL. Kamaru Usman being the UFC P4P king has undoubtedly helped his younger brother Mohammed earn a spot on The Ultimate Fighter. This has also led to inevitable comparisons between the two.

However, Mohammed Usman doesn't have an issue with the comparisons to his older brother. The 33-year-old admits that his brother Kamaru has had a big role to play in his MMA career. Speaking of comparisons to 'The Nigerian Nightmare', Mohammed Usman said during the UFC Vegas 59 media day:

"I love it. He's an Usman, it's our last name. I'm here because of my brother, from the aspect of he started fighting before me. I had to put the work in to get here. FIghting is fighting. It's not 'Oh, Kamaru's your brother, now let's just push you up here you're the winner of The Ultimate Fighter finale. You don't have to fight these two hard monsters that are coming in at 265 pounds to be here. We'll just put you in because your brother's Kamaru Usman.' That's false."

Watch the UFC Vegas 59 media day below:

