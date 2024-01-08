WATCH: Muay Thai monsters Tawanchai, Rodtang headline ONE Championship’s best leg kick cripplers

Over the past decade or so, ONE Championship has assumed the title of the premier league for the best strikers in the world. ONE's entire roster of Muay Thai and kickboxing elites is quite a murderer's row of lethal assassins that can put you down with a single shot.

Don't believe us? We dare you to name another fight organization that has produced more leg kick knockouts at the highest level in a single calendar year than ONE Championship.

Watch this clip of some of the promotion's nastiest leg-kick finishes:

From ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon's violent dismantling of Sok Thy's front leg to the promotion's featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai's one-kick KO of Jamal Yusupov, ONE's resident leg kick killers never fail to amaze.

ONE Championship aims for major expansions in 2024

It looks like ONE will get to showcase more leg kick finishes and the like as the martial arts organization plans to expand across the US, Japan, the Middle East, and more territories.

In an insightful interview with CNBC, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong spoke about their plans to hold more live shows across the globe. Having already held its first on-ground live event in the US, ONE Fight Night 10, last year, Sityodtong proudly announced that they will not only return to America but will also revisit more countries across the world:

“We used to do these very huge stadium events, those are 20, we will continue those cadences, and I just announced on social media that we're going back to Japan, we're going to Qatar, and obviously come back to Singapore, but you'll see the schedule, and the U.S. event by the way, you'll see more events there in 2024," he said.

Check out the full interview here.