WATCH: Muay Thai ‘power couple’ Rodtang and Aida Looksaikongdin groove to Mariah Carey’s ‘Touch My Body’

Living legend Rodtang Jimuangnon is loving life as both a ONE world champion and an adoring husband.

‘The Iron Man’ is fresh off delivering one of the best fights in ONE Championship history after going toe-to-toe with fellow Thai warrior Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 last month.

While Rodtang may have come up short on the scorecards, he’s certainly not letting it get him down as evidenced by a recent Instagram post featuring him and his wife grooving to some Mariah Carey.

“Power couple 🔥 What’s next for Rodtang? @rodtang_jimungnon”

Fans lit up the comments section on Instagram, sharing their love for Rodtang’s intensity inside the circle and his infectious energy outside of it.

“Shouts out to Rodtang and the Mrs”

“My boy having a good time. rodtang a walking legend at 26 🙌”

“He looks so much different when he's not kicking faces”

“Seeing them wearing a sweat suit in Thailand is making me sweat lol”

“Love this energy”

“They look so happy and harmless not knowing that they can kill you lol”

“I'm glad he's enjoying life with his wife. He's still young and he needs to enjoy it while he's not fighting. 🔥💪🙏”

“It should be illegal to be this cute 🥺”

“Rodtang has touched bodies in the worst way and still comes off as a lover and not a fighter”

Rodtang’s loss to Superlek is his first in the art of eight limbs in five years, but the decision wasn’t without a bit of controversy as many fight fans believe ‘The Iron Man’ did more than enough to secure a victory over ‘The Kicking Machine’ inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Would you like to see Rodtang and Superlek run it back?

The full replay of ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel