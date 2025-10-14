WATCH: Myanmar legend 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang's emotional retirement interview

Aung La N Sang closed out his legendary 21-year mixed martial arts career with a second-round TKO victory over Zebaztian Kadestam in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3.

Ad

Leading up to the final dance of his career, ONE Championship sat down with the former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion for a pre-fight interview that almost brought 'The Burmese Python' to tears.

In the short clip, the 40-year-old veteran shared what had driven him to greatness over the past twenty years. He told fans that this was not a goodbye to martial arts, but the start of a new chapter in his journey as a lifelong practitioner of the sport.

Ad

Trending

Aung La N Sang said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"If you believe in yourself, you can achieve greatness. And I really believe, with all my heart, that drove me to insane heights. Through so many heartaches, so many broken bones, broken faces. But at the end of the day, I feel very fulfilled."

"This is not the end. This is just the beginning of a new chapter. I feel so thankful and blessed for the relationships I've made within ONE Championship and the lives we have touched. Thank you once again."

Ad

Watch the emotional clip here:

Ad

Fellow athletes show respect for Aung La N Sang

The video uploaded to ONE's official YouTube channel (@ONEChampionship) also featured heartfelt tributes from his training partner Martin Nguyen, former rival Brandon Vera, two-division MMA king Christian Lee, MMA legend Demetrious Johnson, and former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Nguyen, a former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion, shared:

Ad

"Aung La, just wanted to come and say good luck and congratulations on your retirement fight. It's finally here. Thank you for being an awesome big brother to us, and an amazing role model, and an inspiration to the world."

Rodtang echoed a similar sentiment, describing Aung La N Sang as family. He offered:

"Hello, Aung La. You'll always be my big brother, wherever you are. You will always be family. I miss you, and I love you."

Ad

His wife, Katherine Oliphant, and parents also sent 'The Burmese Python' their well wishes as he gears up to guide the next generation of stars at his newly set up Python MMA gym in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Aung La N Sang retires with a 31-15 record. 29 of his victories have come via knockout, TKO, and submission.

His finish of Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 36 earlier this month also earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The former two-division MMA world champion will be inducted into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.