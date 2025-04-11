WATCH: Nabil Anane, Tawanchai, Johan Estupinan headline ONE Championship's best Muay Thai fights of the year so far

2025 has just entered the second quarter of the year, but ONE Championship has already delivered a slew of high-octane Muay Thai matchups that had fans on the edge on their seats.
The world's largest martial arts organization recently released a compilation, featuring some of 2025's most action-packed showdowns so far — bouts that could very well contend for Muay Thai's year-end citations.
Watch the highlight reel posted by the promotion on YouTube below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Among the standout performers in these thrilling encounters were Nabil Anane, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and Johan Estupinan. These three men all competed at ONE 170, held at the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, this past January.
There, Anane pulled off a shocker by dropping Nico Carrillo three times in the first round to capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.
Meanwhile, Tawanchai successfully defended the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title by finishing divisional kickboxing king Superbon in less than two rounds of their much-awaited rematch.
Lastly, Estupinan outlasted fellow prospect Johan Ghazali in a flyweight Muay Thai firefight to keep his immaculate professional record intact.
Muay Thai gets the spotlight at ONE Fight Night 31
The sport of Muay Thai will get the headlining spot when ONE Championship returns to U.S. primetime next month with ONE Fight Night 31.
The extravaganza's main event will pit two of the hardest hitters in "the art of eight limbs" against each other as former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion gets a chance to put his hands on Kongthoranee Sor Sommai once again in a flyweight clash — a rematch of their initial encounter this past February, where the latter spoiled the former's debut at 135 pounds with a razor-thin split decision victory.
ONE Fight Night 31 will emanate live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with a free-to-air broadcast in North America through Prime Video.