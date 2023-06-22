WATCH: Nabile Anane shows off his toughness by absorbing hard shots from teammate

ONE Championship newcomer Nabil Anane is showing off his toughness ahead of his highly anticipated promotional debut this Friday.

At just 19 years old, Anane has already amassed an impressive track record with 33 career wins and two Muay Thai world titles. Now, he is poised to step into the ONE Championship ring for the first time as the promotion returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Friday Fights 22.

The event's main attraction will be the long-awaited unification clash for the ONE heavyweight world championship, featuring reigning titleholders Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin. Additionally, fans will be treated to an exhilarating Muay Thai showdown as the gifted striker Nabil Anane takes on the beloved superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9. Ahead of their clash in The Land of Smiles, ONE Championship is putting Anane’s toughness on display courtesy of a video clip shared on the promotion’s official Instagram.

“Unfazed 😐 Can Nabil Anane score the greatest win of his career when he takes on Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 22?”

Nabil Anane is one of the most exciting up-and-comers in the game today, but he may have bitten off more than he can chew by signing on the dotted line to scrap with Superlek.

‘The Kicking Machine’ currently reigns over the promotions flyweight kickboxing division, but Superlek has also dominated in Muay Thai, scoring six straight wins in the sport under the ONE banner. He’ll look to add career win number 134 this Friday night against a young and hungry prospect with nothing to lose.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

