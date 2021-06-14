Watch: Nate Diaz celebrates with fans at UFC 263 after-party as promised

Nate Diaz's fans were out of sorts last night as they didn't get to see the UFC superstar secure the win at UFC 263. However, the Stockton native enlivened the crowd in attendance at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, by inviting them to an after-party at his house. In his octagon interview at UFC 263, Diaz said:

"Ay! We're having a party at our house tonight. Come through. Check out my Instagram. I'm going to send the address. I'm going to put the NELK Boys...come through!"

A recent clip of the 'Stockton Slugger' is doing the rounds, where Diaz and his entourage can be seen partying with popular YouTube group 'NELK Boys'.

Watch the 10-second clip of Nate Diaz at his after-party following the closure of UFC 263 below:

Owing to the epic fifth-round flurry against Leon Edwards at UFC 263, Nate Diaz's stock didn't witness a dip despite his unanimous decision defeat to the Brit. The Twitterverse seems to have pretermitted Diaz's lopsided defeat for the late onslaught he brought against 'Rocky.'

The shot that nearly changed the fight for Nate Diaz 💥 #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/KzwTf2aHjE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 13, 2021

In the post-fight presser, Nate Diaz stated that if the fight were contested in a real-world setting, he would've stopped Edwards in his tracks. Known for pushing the pace in the later rounds, it isn't improbable to think that Nate could've pulled a massive upset win if he had followed up with a barrage of punches when he rocked the third-ranked welterweight.

"In a real fight, in the real world, that's a wrap. He was sleepwalking," said Nate Diaz.

Nate Diaz tells the media when he wants to fight next

Originally, Nate Diaz was supposed to make the walk to the octagon at UFC 262. However, after sustaining cuts while training, Diaz withdrew from his fifth-round non-title fight with Leon Edwards. The much-awaited return was subsequently pushed to UFC 263.

Due to the postponement of the fight date, in addition to his injuries, Diaz claims to have lost the motivation to pull the trigger inside the cage. However, to recuperate from last night's loss, the former UFC lightweight is primed to re-enter the cage in the coming three to four months.

"I want to fight in three or four months. I want to hop back in there. Just to heal up; if I was unscathed, would be back next week. I was just not motivated to train anymore because I had already put in all the hard work for the last fight in Texas where it was supposed to be. And now I had to linger on for another f**king month. It just s**ked. Roll with the punches, do what I had to do to get here," added Nate Diaz.

Check out Nate Diaz's UFC 263 post-fight press conference below:

