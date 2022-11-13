Watch: Nate Diaz and Dillon Danis involved in physical altercation at UFC 281

Nate Diaz and Dillon Danis got into a physical altercation at UFC 281. The most sought-after free agent in combat sports, Diaz was in attendance for the pay-per-view event that went down at Madison Square Garden.

The Stockton native successfully fought out his UFC contract with a submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Following the victory, Diaz has been hinting at a potential move to boxing, among several other endeavors that he wants to venture into.

"Hearing Dillon Danis and Nate Diaz got into a scrap at The Garden. Waiting for the video .. #UFC281"

Dillon Danis gained prominence when he helped Conor McGregor prepare for his rematch against Diaz at UFC 202. The Stockton slugger perceived it to be a treacherous move on Danis' part considering that his fellow American decided to help the Irishman on his journey to avenge the submission loss at UFC 196.

The pair have engaged in several back-and-forth exchanges on Twitter. At UFC 281, the ever-confrontational Diaz got into a scuffle with the Bellator MMA welterweight.

In a clip shared by Twitter user @chelsea, Diaz can be seen slapping one of Dannis' teammates causing a brawl. It is unclear if Diaz managed to land anything on Dannis before the situation was finally de-escalated.

Jake Paul lashes out at Nate Diaz for attacking his team

Nate Diaz's team engaged in a backstage scuffle with Jake Paul's entourage while 'The Problem Child' was preparing for his fight against Anderson Silva. Diaz was in attendance to support his teammate Chris Avila, who fought Mike Varshavski AKA Doctor Mike on the same card.

Before the situation escalated into a full-fledged brawl, both teams were separated. According to one of Paul's teammates, Chris Avila was the one who initiated the melee.

Drinks and objects were thrown by the Diaz squad during the scuffle. According to Logan Paul, a security guard apparently slipped on the drink thrown by Nate Diaz and hurt himself.

Addressing the brawl on a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer said:

"He's [Nate Diaz] a f**king problem maker. He causes problems everywhere he goes. They got into three fights at the club this week in Scottsdale leading up [to the fight]. He just wants to fight random f**king people bro."

Paul further added that Diaz's actions made him lose respect for the MMA superstar:

"Before you decided to fight my crew, it was all respect. But it's now personal and I'm going to f**k you up."

