Watch: Nate Diaz forgets what month it is during interview with Ariel Helwani

Nate Diaz was recently interviewed by ESPN's Ariel Helwani, where the Stockton-based fighter revealed his intentions to continue fighting in the welterweight division.

While answering one of the questions, Diaz - strangely enough - forgot what month of the year it currently is.

"Wait, what's the month right now?" asked Diaz when Helwani sought a response regarding his UFC return.

Diaz later added that he plans to mark his return to the octagon by April or May of this year.

Nate Diaz last fought Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November 2019. Ring doctors were forced to halt the highly-publicized contest after finding Diaz unfit to continue in the fourth and fifth rounds.

Diaz is one of the most popular stars in the world of MMA. Apart from being the first fighter to defeat Conor McGregor in the UFC, Diaz has also recorded big wins over the likes of Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, and Michael Johnson.

Nate Diaz wants to fight Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira

In his interview with Ariel Helwani, Nate Diaz also revealed that he wants to face Dustin Poirier in his next fight.

"Now is the time, for sure, to fight. We (Diaz and Poirier) should’ve fought a long time ago, and now the stars are aligned," said Diaz.

Diaz further added that he would also be open to fighting the No.3 ranked lightweight contender, Charles Oliveira.

"Who's the guy who beat... Ferguson? That’s the guy right there. I’ll fight that guy right there, that’s who I’ll fight," said Diaz.

Reflecting on a possible trilogy fight against Conor McGregor, it appears as though Nate Diaz has moved on from the prospect of facing off against The Notorious One.

Stating that the 32-year-old repeats the same mistakes in his fights time and again, Diaz made it clear that he does not want to "bring McGregor back from the dead" after the Irishman's devastating loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Diaz and Poirier were scheduled to fight each other at UFC 230 in 2018. However, The Diamond was forced to withdraw from the fight due to an injury.

Now that both fighters have verbally agreed to take each other on, it shouldn't come as a surprise if the UFC brings Poirier vs. Diaz clash to fruition.