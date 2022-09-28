Watch: Nate Diaz hilariously mimics punching Laura Sanko because she gets "he**a close" during an interview

Nate Diaz and Laura Sanko had a hilarious interaction backstage after the culmination of the UFC 279 event.

Sanko was interviewing the Stockton native when Diaz felt that the mic held by her was too close to his face. The 37-year-old stepped back a couple of times but Sanko kept bringing him forward.

This led to a hilarious moment for UFC fans around the world.

UFC 279 marked the final fight of Diaz's UFC contract and the event was full of twists and turns. First, a backstage brawl involving the 37-year-old, Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev led to the pre-fight press conference being canceled.

Then 'Borz' failed to make the welterweight limit for the main event. This resulted in the UFC re-arranging the fight card to make three new matchups. Diaz was matched up against Tony Ferguson, Chimaev against Holland and Li Jingliang against Daniel Rodriguez.

Diaz walked away victorious in his final fight as he submitted Ferguson with a guillotine choke in the fourth round.

Daniel Cormier believes Nate Diaz would have lost to Khamzat Chimaev if the two fought at UFC 279

Daniel Cormier believes that Khamzat Chimaev's missing weight turned out to be great for Nate Diaz. Giving the reason for his comments, 'DC' said that Diaz would have been outskilled against the Swede if the two faced off at UFC 279.

In an episode of ESPN MMA, 'DC' said:

“Nate Diaz not fighting Khamzat was a gift from God. Like, that is literally best case scenario for him ... I will sit here and say this without a shadow of a doubt, he was going to lose to Khamzat Chimaev, and he was going to lose badly. As much as Nate dismisses the guy, he just doesn’t have the skillset to stop the guy from doing what he does.”

Henry Cejudo does not seem to agree with Cormier's words. According to 'The Messenger', even if Chimaev had made the 171-pound weight limit, Diaz would still have a shot at winning.

Cejudo argued that the Stockton native had a ground game and could have possibly caught 'Borz' in a submission off his back. In a video uploaded on 'CCC' YouTube channel, Cejudo opined:

"What if Khamzat Chimaev really did make a 170 pounds [171]? How would he be the next day? You know, Nate Diaz, he's good off of his back. He's submitted people off of his back. He can throw triangles, he can throw a bunch of things."

