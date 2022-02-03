Watch: Nate Diaz releases detailed video of his UFC 270 appearance

Nate Diaz was in attendance for the UFC 270 event that took place on January 22 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The Stockton native recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel detailing his experience at the event.

You can watch the full video below:

In the video, Diaz can be seen interacting with teammate and UFC fighter Nicholas Maximov. Maximov is scheduled to fight on the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland card this weekend. The 24-year-old will take on Punahele Soriano in a middleweight fight.

Nate Diaz delivered another memorable moment to MMA fans during UFC 270. At one point during the event, the camera panned to Diaz, who, while standing in the crowd, lit up a joint.

The Stockton native also expressed his support for Brandon Moreno, who was competing that night against Deiveson Figueiredo in a flyweight championship trilogy bout.

Moreno ended up on the losing side of a unanimous decision verdict. However, according to Diaz, 'The Assassin Baby' was still the rightful victor in that contest. He suggested that in a post uploaded to his Twitter account the following day.

"Moreno still the winner"

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Moreno still the winner

Dana White assures that the UFC will book a fight for Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier have been calling each other out for a fight for quite some time.

Despite the callouts, no official announcement has been made by the UFC regarding the fight. UFC president Dana White recently stated Diaz may get a bout booked soon. During an interview with ESPN, he said:

"Yeah, of course, we're interested. This is what we do. We make fights every weekend. What happens is guys want to jump out of nowhere and say, 'I want to do this. I want to do that.' We have fights booked all the way until I want to say May 2 right now. Everything is in place, everything is done. I say this all the time. I've been saying this for 20 years. We're contracted to get guys fights three times a year. They've got to get fights. We'll get a fight."

Check out Dana White's entire conversation with Brett Okamoto below:

