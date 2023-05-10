WATCH: Nate Diaz's teammates react to Derek from Betr's wild Nick Diaz callout at Jake Paul fight press conference

The much-awaited boxing match between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul is just around the corner, scheduled to take place on August 5, 2023 at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas. The pre-fight press conference held yesterday was nothing short of drama, with several noteworthy moments.

One of the most talked-about incidents of the night was when a reporter named Derek from Betr Media went head-to-head with Diaz. It's worth noting that Betr Media is owned by Jake Paul, making Derek technically employed under the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

During the Q&A session, Derek asked Nate Diaz an insensitive question regarding his older brother Nick Diaz, which visibly angered the younger Diaz brother. Diaz retorted, stating that it was not a wise idea to disrespect his family members in front of his team:

"Brother, what are you just gonna walk around the streets or some sh*t? You know all my homeboys see you right now? That was stupid...Yeah, that was stupid...Hey Derek from Betr Media, stupid a*s motherf***er."

Nate Diaz's teammates have responded to the controversial question posed by Derek. The incident has caused a stir among Diaz's supporters and the MMA community as a whole. Diaz's teammates have expressed their dismay at the disrespectful and uncalled-for comment made by the reporter:

"F*ck that guy."

Nate Diaz criticizes press conference with Jake Paul for being devoid of fans

The pre-fight press conference between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul was quite underwhelming, as the venue was largely empty, with only a handful of reporters and a sparse crowd. Diaz did not hold back on his criticism of the event's poor attendance, calling it "rookie-a**."

This lack of fan support is a stark contrast to Diaz's previous pre-fight press conferences in the UFC, where he was a major draw for fans and media alike. Diaz's star power in the UFC was undeniable, and his fights were always highly anticipated events in the sport, known for their electric atmosphere and intense energy.

The Stockton native stated:

"I don't know where all the f*cking people are at? We wouldn’t have no normal people for the press conference? Whose idea was this? We shoulda had a hundred normal people in here, this is sketch a** press conference, f*cking rookie as** press conference."

As a former mixed martial artist and veteran of the sport, Diaz is well-versed in the importance of fan engagement and the value of creating buzz leading up to a fight.

