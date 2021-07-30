Watch: Nate Diaz takes a shot at 'The Rock' in his latest Instagram story

Nate Diaz is seemingly back at it again. In his latest Instagram Story, the 36-year-old came across a cardboard cutout of Dwayne Johnson and could not keep himself from expressing his disdain for the wrestler-turned-actor. Diaz proceeded to punch the cut-out in the face.

Watch the clip below:

Diaz's contempt for the former pro-wrestler is borne of the latter's close ties with Jorge Masvidal. However, it all started when Dwayne Johnson walked into the octagon in the aftermath of the UFC 244 headliner between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz to bestow the BMF belt upon 'Gamebred'.

This rankled Nate Diaz to the point where he nuked 'The Rock' during the post-fight press conference. This reaction, however, came as no surprise considering how Diaz felt robbed of an opportunity to put one over Masvidal.

“F*** The Rock too man, that motherf***** over here playing me. See him over there smiling with Masvidal. Should have had Mike Tyson handing out a belt if anybody. I don’t give a f*** about no belt anyway. But he can get it too,” declared Nate Diaz.

Nate came for The Rock after the ‘BMF' bout 😅



(via @UFC) *NSFW*pic.twitter.com/gs9mvHVEkm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 3, 2019

What prompted Nate Diaz to flame Jorge Masvidal and 'The Rock'?

At UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz took to the octagon to settle their longtime beef. However, the fight came to an abrupt end due to the doctor's intervention as Diaz had developed two cuts over his eyes. Medical professionals and the referee stepped in to bring an end to the fight, citing health and safety concerns.

The fans and Nate Diaz were not impressed. Their disdain for the same could be heard echoing through the halls of Madison Square Garden as loud boos filled the arena.

Diaz, understandably cut up, was nursing some sore feelings during the post-fight conference. He declared that their beef was far from over, promising fans a climactic end to their feud in what was to be a massive rematch that has not yet materialized.

However, one shouldn't rule the possibility out entirely. Since Jorge Masvidal is out of the title picture, having suffered a resounding loss at the hands of Kamaru Usman, he could run it back with Nate Diaz with the BMF title hanging in the balance.

