Watch: Nate Diaz and his team arrive at UFC 263 location in private jet

Nate Diaz is set to fight Leon Edwards on the main card at UFC 263 this week. The Stockton native arrived in Glendale, Arizona, for his June 12th fight on a private jet, as was seen on the first episode of UFC 263 Embedded: Vlog Series.

UFC Asia uploaded a clip showing Nate Diaz stepping down from the private jet and later showed middleweight champion Israel Adesanya interacting with a fan from his home country of Nigeria.

You know it's going to be a BIG fight week when @NateDiaz209 arrives on a private jet 🛩



Stream #UFC263 Embedded in full: https://t.co/TvD0Rf6xQ0 pic.twitter.com/J0dkaDp85l — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) June 8, 2021

Nate Diaz is returning to the octagon after a long layoff of over eighteen months. His last fight was a loss to another welterweight superstar, Jorge Masvidal, at UFC 244 in 2019 for the BMF belt.

This will be Leon Edwards' second fight in 2021 after his fight against Belal Muhammad was a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke. Edwards was on an eight-fight winning streak before the Belal Muhammad fight, and he is still undefeated in his last nine fights.

The UFC 263 card will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. The co-main event will feature a flyweight title bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

Ufc 263 👊🏼



June 12th pic.twitter.com/hVUph2CNMI — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 3, 2021

Nate Diaz's potential rematches against Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor

If Diaz indeed wins this fight, he will have a plethora of options at his feet. Being one of the most popular fighters in the sport, rumors of potential fights are plenty. A potential trilogy fight against Conor McGregor is never off the table. Both of them have a win each, and a third fight would be highly lucrative for everyone involved.

A rematch against Jorge Masvidal is also possible. Their fight for the BMF belt ended in controversy as the fight was stopped after the third round via doctor's stoppage. Nate Diaz protested the decision, and both he and Masvidal agreed on a rematch in the future.

Either of these two fights will be huge for the UFC and the fighters involved. Edwards is ranked number three in the welterweight division, and beating him could propel Diaz into title contention against Kamaru Usman.

Watch UFC 263 Embedded: Vlog Series - Episode 1 below:

