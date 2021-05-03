Watch: Nate Diaz trains at the beach ahead of UFC 262 

Nate Diaz has been training hard for his return to the octagon. After much speculation, it was announced at the end of March that Nate Diaz would return to action at UFC 262 on May 15.

He will fight against the third-ranked welterweight, Leon Edwards, in a five-round non-title co-main event - the very first in the history of the UFC.

Nathan Diaz vs. Leon Edwards is set for UFC 262 on May 15 in Houston, per sources.



And, in a twist, the fight will be the first five-round non-title co-main event in UFC history. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 31, 2021

With less than two weeks to go before the fight, Nate Diaz posted a video of his training regime, part of which was done at a picturesque beach.

Watch the video below:

The UFC 262 pay-per-view event will be headlined by a lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, with the 155-pounds strap vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov on the line.

The UFC main card will also feature former interim challenger Tony Ferguson taking on Beneil Dariush in a lightweight fight, Shane Burgos and Edson Barboza in a featherweight contest and Katlyn Chookagian against Viviane Araujo in a women's flyweight battle.

Advertisement

How will Nate Diaz's return impact the UFC welterweight division?

Nate Diaz, despite never having won a UFC gold, is one of the biggest names in the promotion. UFC president Dana White has already mentioned in an interview with BT Sport that the winner of the bout between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz could be the next in line for a shot at the welterweight title.

Leon Edwards has been campaigning for his shot at the 170-pounds belt for more than a year now. He also has the record to show that he deserves a shot at it, having secured a streak of eight wins before his 'No Contest' ruling against Belal Muhammad.

After the champion Kamaru Usman went through Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261, Edwards called him out on social media and suggested that they run it back after he is done with Nate Diaz on May 15.

See you soon champ @Usman84KG, I know you dont want to fight that hillbilly clown whos jaw you already broke. I’ll go do my part on may 15th then we running it back #strapseason — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) April 25, 2021

Advertisement

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, is coming off a loss to Jorge Masvidal a year and a half ago in the BMF title fight at UFC 244. However, given the current situation of the welterweight division and overall weight that Nate Diaz carries, he might very well get the chance to fight Kamaru Usman next if he wins this duel.

The UFC has already released the first promo to hype up the return of Nate Diaz. The video showcases bits and pieces from Nate Diaz's past fights against the likes of Donald Cerrone, Michael Johnson and Takanori Gomi.