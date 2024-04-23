WATCH: Natural striker Stamp Fairtex flaunts refined grappling in smooth back take of Alyse Anderson in Denver

Despite being best known for her world-class striking skills, Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex has refined her grappling skills, making her one of the most well-rounded fighters in all of ONE Championship.

After coming up short against former atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee at the promotion's 10th-anniversary event ONE X, Stamp went back to the drawing board determined to come back even better. She showed vast improvements in her win over 'Shadow Cat' Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2. However, it was her impressive showing against Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 that led her to getting another shot at ONE gold.

Stamp ultimately ended Anderson's night with a brutal body kick that folded her opponent in the second round. The win set the stage for Stamp to win her third straight against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14, claiming the ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship in the process.

Stamp Fairtex meets former stablemate Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167

On Friday, June 7, Stamp Fairtex will put her ONE women's atomweight MMA world title on the line for the very first time when she meets close friend and number two-ranked contender, Denice Zamboanga. The bout will headline ONE Championship's return to the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE 167, airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

'The Menace' earned the opportunity to challenge for the 26 pounds of gold with back-to-back wins over 'Fighting Sister' Lin Heqin and Brazilian standout Julie Mezabarba. Overall, Zamboanga is a solid 10-2 in her mixed martial arts career and while she has some seriously impressive wins inside the Circle, Stamp will be her toughest test to date.

Who will leave 'The Land of Smiles' with the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.