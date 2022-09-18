Watch: Never-seen-before footage of Islam Makhachev training with Khabib Nurmagomedov in the mountains of Dagestan at 1750 metres altitude

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev have shared a very strong bond since childhood. The two Dagestanis have been training partners for a very long time under the tutelage of 'The Eagle's' father, the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.
In a recently uploaded video by @stiopic_ on Twitter, the two friends can be seen training in the mountains of Dagestan at an altitude of 1750 meters. The video also features Abdulmanap, who can be heard saying:
"It's 1,750 metres [above sea level]. Pine forest, you can see for yourself how hard it is to breathe here. As soon as we go down [from the mountain], it becomes easier for us. But the task is like this... train hard, fight easy."
Watch the clip of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev training in the mountains below:
Abdulmanap passed away on July 3, 2020 due to COVID-19 related complications. After his death, 'The Eagle' competed at UFC 254 against Justin Gaethje and defeated the American via submission in the second round via triangle choke.
After the fight, Nurmagomedov broke down in tears and then announced his retirement from the sport.
The onus of furthering Abdulmanap's legacy is now on Makhachev, who is currently scheduled to face Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title at UFC 280.
Khabib Nurmagomedov faces backlash for saying Charles Oliveira will not show up to fight Islam Makhachev
Khabib Nurmagomedov recently said on Twitter that he does not believe Charles Oliveira will show up in Abu Dhabi to fight Islam Makhachev. According to 'The Eagle', Beneil Dairush will step in to replace 'do Bronx' and fight Makhachev.
"I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush. Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280"
The statement from Nurmagomedov did not sit well with many MMA fans who let their thoughts be known in the comments section.
One user asked Nurmagomedov to focus on coaching and promoting fights as Oliveira would not back down from the fight.
Another individual questioned the credibility of 'The Eagle's MMA career and claimed that Nurmagomedov was given easy opponents to build his legacy.
One person called Nurmagomedov a "hater" and said the humility shown by the Dagestani was just a show.