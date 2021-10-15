Watch: New UFC fighter Jake Hadley posts a clip of him wishing to join the UFC when he was just 9 years old; Dana White responds

The fifth season of Dana White's Contender Series saw a childhood dream come true when Jake Hadley was offered a UFC contract.

Hadley revealed a video of when he was nine years old and wished to be a UFC fighter on his birthday.

The post's caption read:

"Imagine being inches away from achieving a childhood goal and thinking you blew it for the time being then getting what you have been working towards for years. 2nd video is me at 9 years old birthday wishing I become a ufc fighter 1 day well I've achieved that now and next I'm coming for the belt this is my whole life work."

Hadley, who missed weight before earning a submission victory over Mitch Raposo, was offered a surprise contract by Dana White after DWCS 43.

The UFC president admittedly broke his own rules when he signed Jake Hadley despite the Briton missing weight. White was apparently asked not to sign Hadley by UFC matchmakers Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Dana White says that he was instructed not to sign Jake Hadley after their meeting and that Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby stormed out of the APEX when he did.White says that he broke all of his own rules and that hopefully he is right. Dana White says that he was instructed not to sign Jake Hadley after their meeting and that Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby stormed out of the APEX when he did.White says that he broke all of his own rules and that hopefully he is right.

Dana White reveals why he signed Jake Hadley despite opposition

No fighter has been offered a UFC contract after missing weight for their bout. White certainly raised eyebrows when he signed the Briton. He later explained his decision at the post-event presser:

“When I left the back room, my instructions were to not sign this guy. According to Hunter [Campbell], Sean and Mick stormed out of the room when I did and took off tonight so they’re not happy about it. I just have a gut feeling that this kid has something special and I broke all my own rules and didn’t listen to what they said, so hopefully, I’m right on this and this kid doesn’t make a d*ckhead out of me.”

