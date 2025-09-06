  • home icon
  • Watch: Newly released cageside footage shows Khabib Nurmagomedov’s emotional cornering for Islam Makhachev at UFC 311

Watch: Newly released cageside footage shows Khabib Nurmagomedov's emotional cornering for Islam Makhachev at UFC 311

By Nilaav Gogoi

Published Sep 06, 2025 16:55 GMT

By Nilaav Gogoi
Published Sep 06, 2025 16:55 GMT
Khabib Nurmagomedov cornering Islam Makhachev. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Khabib Nurmagomedov cornering Islam Makhachev. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Khabib Nurmagomedov has acted as a mentor to Islam Makhachev throughout his UFC career. The leading MMA promotion recently released a clip showing Nurmagomedov directing Makhachev to victory at UFC 311.

Makhachev stepped into the octagon to defend his lightweight title against short-notice opponent Renato Moicano at UFC 311. The 33-year-old secured a victory via submission in the opening round against Moicano.

In the clip released by the UFC, Nurmagomedov's reactions are highlighted throughout the sequence, right from Makhachev initiating the submission lock to ultimately finishing his opponent.

Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses Islam Makhachev's potential retirement timeline

Islam Makhachev has been competing in the UFC for over a decade and has only suffered one loss, which occurred back in 2015. Since that defeat, Makhachev now stands with a 15-fight winning streak. Additionally, he is now scheduled to fight for the welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 on Nov. 15.

In a clip shared by @RedCorner_MMA on X, Khabib Nurmagomedov discussed Makhachev's potential timeline for retirement, saying:

"Islam [Makhachev], maybe, my honest opinion, one and a half, two years because [his] age in October is going to be 34. Nobody is going to be [the] same. When time comes, they don't ask what's your name. Of course, I finish when I was 32. I don't even begin because I have this situation with my life, that's why [I retired]."
He added:

"But when you become 35, you need to stop doing this because leave this sport for young guys. When you become 35 and you don’t finish, somebody is going to finish you. Why? It’s better to finish. After 35, you're never going to be the same. People can talk whatever they want. When you're past your prime, you're going to fight only for money."
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

