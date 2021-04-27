Watch: Nick Diaz reacts to fan asking him about his UFC return 

Former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz was in attendance for last Saturday's UFC 261 event.

The Stockton-native came to Florida to talk with UFC president Dana White about a potential octagon return. It seems, however, that Nick Diaz hasn't been booked for a UFC fight at the moment.

A YouTube video posted earlier today showed a fan asking Nick Diaz about Dana White and the comeback fight. Nick Diaz only responded with a shrug before entering his vehicle.

Will Nick Diaz return to the UFC?

Before White confirmed that Nick Diaz is eyeing a UFC return, fans had already theorized that the welterweight star is preparing for a comeback fight. The speculation arose after Nick Diaz posted a photo of himself entering the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena along with a cryptic message.

A gentlemen never tells. pic.twitter.com/q75neBjysB — nick diaz (@nickdiaz209) April 24, 2021

White recently said he doesn't know who Nick Diaz could face for a UFC return, but he suggested welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev as a potential opponent.

“Nick wants to fight. Sure, (we’ll give him one). We’ll see how this goes. He’s waiting for me in the back right now. I’m going to go talk to him,” White said during the UFC 261 press conference.

There's no shortage of talent in the welterweight division that could be a solid matchup for Nick Diaz. He could fight Jorge Masvidal, Carlos Condit, and Robbie Lawler if he wants to take on fellow veterans. Diaz could also choose to face Chimaev as mentioned above, if he's willing to go toe-to-toe with a young rising star.

Nick's last fight in the UFC

Nick Diaz, the older brother of UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz, lost a unanimous decision against Anderson Silva in the main event of UFC 183. However, the UFC later overturned his defeat into a no-contest after Silva tested positive for a banned substance.

Meanwhile, Nick Diaz's last UFC win came a decade ago. He fought BJ Penn and earned a unanimous decision victory after three rounds.

It's been over six years since Nick Diaz fought in the octagon. However, the reaction that he got from the Jacksonville crowd proved that he is still popular among UFC fans.