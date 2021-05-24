Watch: Nick Diaz trains at the beach ahead of potential UFC return

Nick Diaz seems to have found the inspiration to enter the competitive sphere of MMA. Diaz regularly posts his training videos on social media and in the latest video, the Stockton native is seen training at the beach.

Nick Diaz was one of the most popular attendees at the UFC 261 pay-per-view event and met with UFC president Dana White to discuss the prospects of his return to competition. In September 2020, Diaz's manager Kevin Mubenga told ESPN that the former was planning to make a comeback in early 2021.

Flow with the go. pic.twitter.com/8OfeTnqFgL — nick diaz (@nickdiaz209) May 23, 2021

One of the most famous fighters from the UFC's Zuffa era and erstwhile StrikeForce, Nick Diaz has not competed in the UFC since his unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva in 2015, which was later turned into a no contest. The self-imposed six-year long layoff is one of the longest known in modern mixed martial arts.

News of the 37-year-old's potential return has quickly grabbed the attention of many high-profile fighters, including reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev. However, UFC president Dana White does not seem to be dazzled by Nick Diaz's return.

While speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Dana White stated that he was not confident in Nick Diaz's desire to fight. White reasoned that Diaz has already achieved the highest of highs during his MMA career and at 37 years of age, he might not have the burning desire and competitive spirit to climb back to the top.

Tyson Fury requested the UFC and Dana White to book a fight for Nick Diaz

Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz are some of the most unpredictable and eccentric figures in the MMA community. The eccentric behavior has earned the siblings an equal number of friends and enemies. In a recent training video uploaded to Nick Diaz's Instagram story, Diaz was training with heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. The pair were seen sharing tips and sparring in the ring in a friendly manner and 'The Gypsy' King gave a shoutout to his friend towards the end of the video.

Tyson Fury has urged the UFC and Dana White to book a comeback fight for Nick Diaz. Fury vouched for Diaz's preparation and also stated that he was in 'tremendous shape' and ready to 'smash' everyone.