Watch: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s laserlike right hand drops Rodlek PK.Saenchai

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao packs a ton of power in every shot he throws. Rodlek PK.Saenchai learned this the hard way when he challenged for the legendary Muay Thai fighter’s throne.

On Instagram, ONE Championship recently shared a clip of the bantamweight king ending the night early for Rodlek.

"Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is a TECHNICIAN 💥 Will the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion retain his throne against Liam Harrison on August 26?"

The striking expert only needed one punch, with no additional knockdowns required, to end this bout.

Nong-O is one of the most decorated Muay Thai fighters in history, having defended his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title five times and held gold in Lumpinee Stadium, Rajadamnern Stadium. He's amassed over 260 professional victories and is currently on a remarkable knockout streak.

The 35-year-old Thai striker will look to stop Liam Harrison striker later this month. The two fighters will face off at Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

The importance of Muay Thai for Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Like so many fighters from Thailand, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao was able to use Muay Thai as a ticket out of poverty. As a nine-year-old child, he began his fighting career as a means to bring a needed secondary source of income to his family.

While speaking to ONE, Nong-O explained:

“When I was young, we were poor. We planted vegetables and ate eggs almost every day. My parents were working in Bangkok. They sent money home monthly but some months it wasn’t enough... At first, I didn’t like [Muay Thai]. However, I made money from it that helped to improve my financial status, and I kept doing it.”

Since then, the Thai-born fighter has put together a legendary career in the sport. He is a well-respected striker with hundreds of victories and is world-renowned for his ONE title reign.

He added that he is grateful for the life Muay Thai has given him:

“Muay Thai has taught me about life. When you fail, do not think that you will always fail. Whenever you fail, think that you your day will come. You must try and keep fighting. Do you best because Muay Thai teaches you to be tough. It gives you strength, makes you a fighter. Win or lose, you must keep fighting. If not for Muay Thai, I would not be sitting here. I wouldn’t be here today.”

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will be back in the circle on August 26 to face the dangerous 'Hitman' Liam Harrison.

