Watch: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao showcases precision and power against Saemapetch Fairtex

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is one of the most legendary strikers on the planet.

ONE Championship recently shared a clip of the bantamweight king throwing a flurry against former world title contender Saemapetch Fairtex. The caption read:

"The ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion has no time for games 😤 [Nong-O Gaiyanghadao]."

In the fight clip, Saemapetch throws a counter, which impresses the defending world champion, and thus Nong-O shares a smile with his opponent. The Thai-born fighting legend then throws a flurry of strikes, including elbows and uppercuts, which quickly drops the challenger.

The undisputed king has looked unstoppable in recent bouts. He is unbeaten in his last six world title fights in ONE, winning half of these via knockout. His next bout will prove to be a major test as British striker Liam Harrison looks to unseat the reigning world champion.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship STOPS "The Steel Locomotive" in his tracks to retain the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title! #ONECollisionCourse #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Nong-OSTOPS "The Steel Locomotive" in his tracks to retain the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title! Nong-O 🇹🇭 STOPS "The Steel Locomotive" in his tracks to retain the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title! 👑 #ONECollisionCourse #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/sBLPDzR2P7

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defends his world title against Liam Harrison next

The champ's next fight is yet to be officially announced. However, presumably later this year, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will look to defend his title against British striking legend 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison.

Both fighters are coming off knockout victories in their most recent fights. In the likely world title bout, Nong-O expects nothing less than a war and knockout. Speaking to ONE, the Thai world champion said:

“For our world title fight, I believe that both of us will go all out. And I am sure that it will end with a knockout, either for him or me. It depends on whose weapons will hit the target first. He has heavy punches and kicks. I have them, too. Let’s see who will do better in the circle.”

A Muay Thai war is on the horizon, with both men seeking a knockout, and Harrison agrees. Speaking to ONE, the British-born striker said:

“I know what level of skill this man is on. I’m not an idiot, he’s one of the most skillful fighters [of all time]... If anyone could knock him out, it’s me. Nobody he has fought with punches like I do. If I land clean then anyone in 4-ounce gloves will go.”

With the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai championship on the line, both Nong-O and Harrison want to win the fight with an emphatic stoppage. Later this year, fans could get to see one of the most-anticipated Muay Thai title fights in history.

John Morgan @JohnMorgan_MMA



Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. Five knockdowns in the course of 90 seconds?!?! Things got WILD at #ONE156 with Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchai.Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. Five knockdowns in the course of 90 seconds?!?! Things got WILD at #ONE156 with Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchai. Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. https://t.co/RTT577ZLPY

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far