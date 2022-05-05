Watch: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Saemapetch Fairtex put on one of the wildest Muay Thai fights ever

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao against Saemapetch Fairtex is one of the most exciting fights in the history of Muay Thai. The 2019 bout was a back-and-forth war for the ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai title.

Nong-O stormed his opponent as soon as the fight started. He threw a flurry of powerful punches and quickly cornered Saemapetch.

The two fighters exchanged powerful kicks and punches from range for much of this bout. The strikes were exchanged back and forth with both fighters landing well. That was until the 35-year-old struck with a lightning fast right cross which put Saemapetch down for good.

Muay Thai Chai @muaythaichai Incredible! Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has successfully defended his ONE Championship Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship title after he knocked Rodlek PKsaenchaiMuayThaiGym out in the 3rd round! Incredible! Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has successfully defended his ONE Championship Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship title after he knocked Rodlek PKsaenchaiMuayThaiGym out in the 3rd round! https://t.co/Ak9ke4uTdz

The official decision was a victory for the defending champion via fourth-round knockout. The champion would win his next two bouts the same way, defeating Rodlek PK.Saenchai and Felipe Lobo both via third-round KO. The decorated Thai has defended his title five times.

Even with all these wins, the Evolve MMA fighter still says he would like to do better. In a post on Facebook, he said:

"I won, but I am not happy with my own victory. I apologize to all my [fight] fans. Everyone who followed and cheered me up. Sorry to many of you who were hoping to see me win more." [Translated by Google]

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Liam Harrison next?

British Muay Thai striker Liam Harrison recently had one of the most exciting fights in history against 'The Elbow Zombie' Muangthai PK.Saenchai.

Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. Five knockdowns in the course of 90 seconds?!?! Things got WILD at #ONE156 with Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchai.Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. Five knockdowns in the course of 90 seconds?!?! Things got WILD at #ONE156 with Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchai. Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. https://t.co/RTT577ZLPY

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced at ONE 156 that Harrison would be next in line for Nong-O's title. In his post-fight interview, the new title challenger said:

“It’s my destiny to hold this title, the greatest title in combat sports. I love this stage. I’m under no illusions. I’m coming to the back-end of my career. All this won’t work soon, and I’ll be an old geezer in a wheelchair. I won’t be able to get out of bed. But right now, I’m a beast, don’t have me waiting too long."

The reigning and defending champion responded on Instagram:

"Congrats bro! I’ll see u in the circle. Let's go bro"

The two knockout artists are always in electric fights. The title battle between them will likely happen in 2022.

