Relive Ok Rae Yoon and Christian Lee’s intense first fight and aftermath

In late 2021, South Korean ‘Legend Killer’ Ok Rae Yoon was able to capture the ONE lightweight world title against now-former champion Christian Lee. It was a close and controversial fight that was packed with memorable action.

The judges gave the nod to Ok Rae Yoon, lifting the belt off 'The Warrior's shoulders, who was obviously furious with the decision. After months of waiting, a rematch has finally been booked between the two. It is set to headline ONE 160 on August 26.

In honor of their upcoming world title rematch, ONE Championship shared their exciting first fight for fans to relive and enjoy.

Although it ended controversially, with many fans leaning toward Lee more as the victor, this five-round war was one of the best fights of 2021. It involved back-and-forth action, with both fighters landing hard and significant strikes. This world title fight was one to remember and their rematch will likely be full of fireworks.

After the decision was read, Christian Lee made his voice heard and said in the post-fight interview:

“I have absolute respect for Ok Rae Yoon. But let’s bring it to the board. I want an instant rematch... That was bullsh*t. I won that fight. I know my skills, I believe in my skills. I think it deserves an instant rematch. Let’s bring it to the board. Make the decision or overturn it. Do whatever it takes to get a rematch.”

How Ok Rae Yoon and Christian Lee arrived at this point

Ok Rae Yoon entered their first world title fight on a four-fight win streak that included impressive victories over former world champions Marat Gafurov and Eddie Alvarez.

Meanwhile, Lee was on a multi-fight win streak of his own and appeared unstoppable as a lightweight. He initially won the ONE lightweight world title by defeating Japanese veteran Shinya Aoki.

Legendary MMA figure Aoki offered his thoughts on the first Ok vs. Lee fight during a press conference, saying:

“If I say Christian won, the decision will never change. But I thought Christian won in that match."

Lee will have a chance to take back the world title he feels is rightfully his, while Ok can prove to the world that he is a worthy champion. These two will have their world title rematch at ONE 160 on August 26.

