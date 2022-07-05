Watch: ONE interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin sharpens his boxing skills

ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin has some of the most dangerous hands in the ONE heavyweight division. The Russian fighter is a knockout artist who is also undefeated in his professional MMA career.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a clip of the interim titleholder hitting pads, and his hands looked particularly sharp.

'ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion Anatoly Malykhin is ready to let the hands FLY."

The training video, in which he landed a flawless punch combination, drew the eyes of top ONE fighters such as Vitaly Bigdash and Fabricio Andrade, whose comments suggested that they were impressed with his technique.

In the ONE heavyweight division, it’s hard to argue that there’s anyone out there who packs more power than 'Sladkiy'. He has won his last five fights via knockout, including his interim title victory against Kirill Grishenko this past February.

Overall, this dangerous undefeated Russian fighter has never seen the judges scorecards, winning all of his bouts via finish, 70% of which have been via KO.

Having won the interim heavyweight world title and left a trail of destruction in his wake, Malykhin is now on the cusp of a world title unification bout against reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar.

Anatoly Malykhin vs. Arjan Bhullar in 2022?

Although their world title showdown has not yet been officially scheduled, fans are clamoring to see Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar lock horns in the circle. Malykhin has been calling out the Canadian-Indian star for months, long before he captured interim gold.

The Russian stalwart has been branding Bhullar a chicken, saying that ‘Singh’ has been running from this fight. In his post-fight interview earlier this year, he said:

“I think [Arjan Bhullar] peed himself. He probably peed himself when he was watching my fight and when he was watching my first fight, too. He’s a chicken. My baby. I can knock him out anytime. He’s not the champion, I’m the champion. He’s the fake champion! I’ll be ready once my leg is recovered. I’m waiting for him to come to Tiger Muay Thai, I’ll knock him out there and then we’ll go to the cage and I’ll knock him out there, too.”

Bhullar recently broke his silence on social media. On Instagram, the ONE heavyweight champion said:

“Baby Malykhin and Big Baby Malykhin are very upset with me. Stop tagging me in your videos [Anatoly Malykhin] I got sh** to do I don't have time for your social media bullsh**. Listen dummy, you aren't the champion and you're playing a game with yourself. They don't have to wait around for you like they did me. I own the division and your future.”

Bhullar and Malykhin are expected to have their much anticipated heavyweight world title match sometime later this year.

