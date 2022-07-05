Anatoly Malykhin’s boxing coach at Tiger Muay Thai calls for fight with Arjan Bhullar

ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin's boxing coach poses a compelling argument on why a unification bout with ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar will be an exciting one to see.

John Hutchinson, boxing and striking coach at the famed Tiger Muay Thai gym in Thailand, posted a video of Malykhin's training shown alongside Bhullar's. The boxing coach is perhaps pointing out the differences and similarities in both fighter's skills on the feet and why it should happen.

Here's the Instagram post:

"LETS FIGHT 👊🏼 Champ v champ @anmalykhin 👑 @onechampionship"

The training montage shows a lot of similarities in both fighters' training, technique, and combinations. Though there's a lot that can be said about training footage as an indication of what a fighter can do in the ring, there are still intangibles that cannot be captured on camera.

This is perhaps the most compelling thing about this video. Both Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar are very diligent and skilled in their training and fight preparations. They are almost similar in speed and technique.

What makes this fight interesting to watch is the fact that it can boil down to intangibles - power, chin, cardio, toughness and heart.

Anatoly Malykhin takes swipe at Arjan Bhullar immediately after winning the interim belt

Immediately after winning the ONE interim heavyweight world title at ONE: Bad Blood in a thrilling second-round knockout, Anatoly Malykhin didn't waste time calling out reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar.

The heavy-handed and outspoken Russian said in his post-event interview:

“I think [Arjan Bhullar] peed himself. He probably peed himself when he was watching my fight and when he was watching my first fight, too. He’s a chicken. My baby. I can knock him out anytime. He’s not the champion, I’m the champion. He’s the fake champion! I’ll be ready once my leg is recovered. I’m waiting for him to come to Tiger Muay Thai, I’ll knock him out there and then we’ll go to the cage and I’ll knock him out there, too.”

It certainly seems like 'Sladkiy' is hungry and ready to take out the reigning champion and crown himself the undisputed heavyweight king.

Something tells us that this fight will not just be about belts or winning records. This might become personal.

