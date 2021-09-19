Watch: Oscar De La Hoya sings at karaoke night just a week after recovering from COVID-19

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya recently contracted COVID-19. The virus forced him to withdraw from a boxing bout against Vitor Belfort. 'The Golden Boy' has now completely recovered and is seemingly in high spirits.

De La Hoya was recently spotted singing at a karaoke night hardly a week into his release from the hospital.

Take a look at the video recently posted by TMZ Sports:

Evander Holyfield replaced Oscar De La Hoya in the boxing match against Vitor Belfort. The 59-year-old former heavyweight champion did not look in shape. He suffered a first-round TKO loss to the Brazilian.

Oscar De La Hoya contracted COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

Oscar De La Hoya was in preparation for a comeback to the boxing ring when he contracted COVID-19. According to 'The Golden Boy,' he tested positive for the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

De La Hoya took to Twitter to announce his withdrawal from the fight against Vitor Belfort. Thanking the people around him, the 48-year old wrote:

"Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted COVID and am not going to be able to fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support."

Oscar De La Hoya @OscarDeLaHoya Quería que escucharas directamente de mí que a pesar de estar completamente vacunado, contraje Covid y no voy a poder pelear el próximo fin de semana. Prepararme para este regreso ha sido todo para mí durante los últimos meses y quiero agradecer a todos por su tremendo apoyo. Quería que escucharas directamente de mí que a pesar de estar completamente vacunado, contraje Covid y no voy a poder pelear el próximo fin de semana. Prepararme para este regreso ha sido todo para mí durante los últimos meses y quiero agradecer a todos por su tremendo apoyo. https://t.co/9q4NUnccl7

While he admitted to being 'hit hard,' Oscar De La Hoya was released from the hospital three days later. According to De La Hoya, he was in the best shape of his life when he contracted the lethal virus. However, he now seems to have recovered and even expressed interest in a return to the ring. Posting an update upon his release, 'The Golden Boy' wrote on Twitter:

Also Read

"Hey guys, I am out of the hospital. I was in there for 3 days. COVID hit me really hard. I was in the best shape of my life and I really can't wait to get back in the ring. Thank you very much for all your well wishes and all your support. I appreciate it."

Oscar De La Hoya @OscarDeLaHoya Hey guys, I am out of the hospital. I was in there for 3 days. COVID hit me really hard. I was in the best shape of my life and I really can't wait to get back in the ring. Thank you very much for all your well wishes and all your support. I appreciate it. Hey guys, I am out of the hospital. I was in there for 3 days. COVID hit me really hard. I was in the best shape of my life and I really can't wait to get back in the ring. Thank you very much for all your well wishes and all your support. I appreciate it. https://t.co/9XIKfKpDf6

From Conor McGregor to Paddy Pimblett, follow our extensive MMA coverage right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh