Watch: Paddy Pimblett gets Star Wars facts terribly wrong after claiming he knows "all the ins and outs of it"

Paddy Pimblett recently ventured to the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California along with fiance Laura Gregory. The experience was recorded and uploaded to the UFC lightweight's YouTube channel.

Once at the venue, the rising UFC lightweight sensation claimed that he knew all about Star Wars. However, Pimblett couldn't recognize the Millennium Falcon starship nor answer who flew it in the popular franchise.

Watch Paddy Pimblett's visit to Disneyland below:

Paddy Pimblett also brought his love for food with him to Disneyland as he was seen indulging in various treats, including churros, Mickey Mouse cookies, peanut butter sandwiches, and much more.

'The Baddy' has been on tour in the United States following his submission win over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London in July. In another video, he can be seen training with and submitting 10 Marines in San Diego.

Paddy Pimblett on his favorite cheat food

Paddy Pimblett is a self-declared foodie who loves to indulge in all kinds of junk food when not in fight camp.

During a recent conversation with Steve O, Pimblett was asked about his favorite cheat food. Understandably, 'The Baddy' couldn't have just one pick given his love of various kinds of food. Here's what Pimblett said:

"I can't say one food because I love that many food. Pizzas, burgers, wings, Thai food, Chinese food."

Pimblett also stated that he might have developed an eating disorder after getting into MMA. The 27-year-old added that weight cutting and dieting could be the factors responsible for the addiction.

"I genuinely think I’m a food addict. I think I’ve got a bit of an eating disorder because of MMA. The weight cuts, dieting, I genuinely think I have a bit of an eating disorder. People when they go eat with me they are visibly shocked at how much I can eat."

Catch Pimblett's conversation with Steve-O below:

Pimblett made his third promotional appearance at the UFC London card in July, delivering a thrilling performance in front of his home crowd. The 27-year-old improved to 19-3 with his second-round submission win over Leavitt.

Following his victory, 'The Baddy' revealed that he hopes to feature on a pay-pay-view card in December. However, the UFC hasn't confirmed when he will be fighting next as of this writing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far