Watch: Paddy Pimblett submits Cage Warriors fighter Adam Ventre in open mat BJJ at Next Generation MMA

After being promoted to a first-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Paddy Pimblett showcased his skills in training at Next Generation MMA in Liverpool. Following a competitive roll, the UFC lightweight star forced Cage Warriors' Adam Ventre to tap.

Watch Paddy Pimblett submit Adam Ventre below:

Rather than rest on his laurels, 'The Baddy' immediately raised his hand in an attempt to challenge someone else to roll with him. The Liverpool native was able to secure four more submissions against other teammates following his initial battle with Ventre.

Pimblett finally tasted defeat when he was caught in an electric chair submission by teammate King Konrad. Although he was forced to tap, the Englishman was in good spirits about the entire session.

"They will always push a guy like that" - Kevin Lee gives his opinion on Paddy Pimblett

Kevin Lee is the latest fighter to give his opinion on rising lightweight star Paddy Pimblett. 'The Motown Phenom' feels the Englishman is an exciting fighter but has concerns about Pimblett’s fighting style.

During an interview on The Schmozone, the new Eagle FC recruit felt that the UFC was pushing 'The Baddy' because of his exciting approach inside the octagon. However, Lee felt such a style was "a little short sighted":

“They [UFC] will always push a guy like that. If you're willing to go out there and really put your health on the line and really get knocked out, then they'll get behind and give a good push. It's a little short sighted, you know, your body just can't handle that... I think that's why they give such a big push in the beginning - to kinda get their money's worth."

Watch Kevin Lee on The Schmozone below:

Following his knockout of Luigi Vendramini in September, Paddy Pimblett became one of the few professional MMA fighters with 10 first-round finishes. He is rumored to face UFC veteran Donald Cerrone in March 2022.

