Watch: Paddy Pimblett surprised as Drake fulfills promise and gifts 'The Baddy' a Rolex

UFC rising star Paddy Pimblett was awestruck as he received a Rolex watch from rapper Drake.

The Canadian rap star vowed to send luxury gifts to Pimblett and Molly McCann after the duo helped him secure $3.7 million on a double bet. Over a month later, Drake made good on his promise, sending a pair of Rolex watches to the English UFC prospects.

Pimblett was undeniably stoked to receive his present, posting an Instagram video to show his appreciation. In the clip, 'The Baddy' said:

"A what?" a perplexed Paddy Pimblett exclaimed. "A little something from Drake. Oh, s***! Oh my ... Belter! Thank you very much. Nice one for that Drake. Thank you very much. He said he’d get us a Rolex and he’s got us one."

Watch Paddy Pimblett's reaction in the clip below:

Just three fights into his run with the UFC, the Liverpool native has ascended into being one of the most popular fighters in the promotion. 'The Baddy' is currently undefeated in the octagon with three straight finishes against Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas, and Jordan Leavitt.

Meanwhile, his teammate McCann has also captured the hearts of the UFC faithful, especially in the UK. 'Meatball' has won three straight since Pimblett joined the UFC last September.

Paddy Pimblett warned by fellow UFC fighters stars about his weight

Young superstars Paddy Pimblett and Sean O'Malley have proven to have a cordial relationship. As such, O'Malley advised his British counterpart to watch his diet, warning Pimblett that his current diet could shorten his career.

Pimblett, of course, is notorious for gaining an inordinate amount of weight when he's away from training camp. 'The Baddy' admitted that he walks around at 180 pounds, 30 pounds above the lightweight division limit.

Meanwhile, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski said he relates to Pimblett's struggles. The UFC pound-for-pound king, who once weighed 240 pounds during his rugby days, weighed in with his thoughts on Pimblett's situation.

"Look, honestly, I hear about people fat shaming him and all that type of stuff, yeah, some people would be... But I think there’s a lot of people that probably care for his health as well, because it ain’t healthy. I know because I’ve been in the same position."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's interview in the clip below:

Edited by David Andrew