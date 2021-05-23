Watch: Paul Felder's full emotional retirement speech in the commentary booth at UFC Vegas 27

Former UFC lightweight Paul Felder officially bid adieu to his fighting career during the UFC Vegas 27 broadcast. 'The Irish Dragon' claims to have lost the zeal to make another run for the 155lbs throne.

Paul Felder was last seen in action against former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. Felder took the fight on short notice and went on a five-round war with the former champion at UFC Fight Night 182. Following the defeat, Felder contemplated his MMA career and decided to hang up his boots for good this time.

"I got the fire back a little bit when I fought [Rafael dos Anjos] on five days' notice. Ever since then, I've spent most of my days swimming, biking, and running, and enjoying commentary...I just don't have the burning desire to fight on for many more years to become the champion," said Paul Felder in his retirement announcement.

Paul Felder looks forward to commentating for UFC fights in the future

Mere compensation wasn't sufficient to reignite the competitive spirit in Paul Felder. The former number nine-ranked lightweight looks forward to continuing his commentary career since title contention isn't assured for the retired fighter.

"I've always said that if I don't see a title picture in a year or so, I would retire...to save myself. I'm 37-years-old, I feel very fresh; I love the UFC with all my heart for everything that they have given me."

Furthermore, Paul Felder apologized to surging lightweights for stalling the 155lbs bracket by staying inactive. Felder was ranked ninth in the division despite having fought only twice in 2020.

"I fought some of the baddest dudes in this division. My apologies for holding up the division to all the guys behind me...it's not right to hold up the division," added Paul Felder.

Paul Felder ended his retirement speech with a note of gratitude for the UFC brass. Felder thanked Dana White, Hunter Campbell and Sean Shelby for their continued support throughout the years.

Check out Felder's heartfelt retirement announcement below:

Damn, Paul Felder announces his retirement on the UFC broadcast. MMA losing a good one in Felder. Crazy to think about the circumstances his final fight came under, with Rafael dos Anjos. Congrats on a great career @felderpaul. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 23, 2021

During the post-fight press conference, Paul Felder stated that he was offered a brand new, more monetarily luring contract after the RDA fight. But after weighing his options, Felder decided to walk away and let younger prospects climb up the rankings.

Paul Felder calls it a career pic.twitter.com/jeKdQQEiv6 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 23, 2021