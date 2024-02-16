WATCH: Paulo Costa cracks Nina-Marie Daniele up as UFC 298 stars guess childhood photos of fellow fighters

Paulo Costa's swing and a miss at guessing UFC fighters from their childhood photos left Nina-Marie Daniele laughing uncontrollably.

The MMA influencer engaged in a guessing game with the UFC 298 fighters in her latest interview segment. She showed them childhood pictures of numerous MMA icons, including Conor McGregor, Jon Jones and Alexander Volkanovski, making them guess the fighters based on the photos.

While none could guess all the pictures correctly, 'Borrachinha' misjudging Volkanovski's picture as Mike Perry's elicited the strongest reaction from the social media star, leaving her in splits.

Catch Paulo Costa guessing fighters below:

Costa (14-2) is scheduled to face Robert Whittaker (24-7) in the co-main event of UFC 298.

The Brazilian hasn't fought in over a year, with his last fight coming in a win against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 in August 2022. Costa is a former middleweight title challenger and boasts wins against the likes of Uriah Hall, Yoel Romero and Johny Hendricks.

While 'The Reaper' has been more active than his opponent, he succumbed to a second-round TKO loss against reigning champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290 and will look forward to earning a rematch against "Stillknocks' with a win this weekend.

UFC 298 is scheduled for Feb 17., at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Fight fans in the US can order the pay-per-view on ESPN+. The event can be streamed globally on UFC Fight Pass and fans in the UK can catch the event on TNT Sports Box Office.

Paulo Costa is aiming for a title shot with a win at UFC 298

Despite returning to the sport after a relatively long hiatus, Paulo Costa is convinced that a win this weekend against Robert Whittaker would put him in the title picture.

Speaking to the media at the UFC 298 pre-fight press conference, the Brazilian stated:

"I'm going to knock this guy [out] Saturday, 17, and I'm going to run for the title shot next. There is no other way. The only way [is] after I beat him is [to] fight for the belt. This is my goal."

Catch Paulo Costa's comments below (5:44):

As per the UFC's official website, Whittaker is a -205 favorite for the matchup against Costa (+170 underdog).