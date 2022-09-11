Watch: Paulo Costa hosts push-up competition between Henry Cejudo and The Schmo after offering shots from his bottle of "secret juice"

Fresh off his win against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, Paulo Costa is back to entertaining fans outside the octagon. He also roped in Henry Cejudo and The Schmo in an exercise that yet again involved his 'secret juice'.

In his appearance on The Triple C & Schmo Show, Costa offered both his hosts a drink from his bottle of secret juice while proposing a push-up competition between the two:

"I bring 'secret juice' and I want to propose a competition between you two guys. Your beautiful wife, bring her here, two cups. Yeah, please. [to Helen Yee] Just take care of this precious drink, don't let fall please. Because if you let fall, I need to [slurps]."

After a ritualistic downing of 'secret juice' shots, both Cejudo and The Schmo took positions and began their push-ups. 'Borrachinha' presided over the competition by keeping count as his hosts pushed each other hard. After a few cycles of counting up to ten, Costa stopped the two:

"Oh my God! How many time! Okay, we have a champion! We have a champion. Man, what these guys? After secret juice, they cannot stop. Look at this!"

Costa exclaimed at the powers of his secret juice before raising the former bantamweight champion's hand, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision.

Watch the hilarious segment of The Triple C & Schmo Show:

Paulo Costa and his 'secret juice' have been inseparable

Paulo Costa's 'secret juice' first made an appearance at his UFC 278 weigh-ins. The bottle of liquid was meant to take a dig at the United States Anti-Doping Agency's inconsiderate methods ahead of testing ahead of his co-main fight.

Costa accused USADA of showing up to his hotel room in the early hours of the day and demanding a test. In a tweet, he lashed out at them with expletives, explaining the difficulties of cutting weight and having to provide test samples of blood while dehydrated.

Check out his tweet calling out the USADA:

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA Fuck the the boss on Usada who sent their agents this morning at my sleep room 6 am to take my blood out!!! I was cutting weight very dehydrated and they wants took my blood ! Fuck those guys!!! I never been caught by usada test I don’t need this fuck shit Fuck the the boss on Usada who sent their agents this morning at my sleep room 6 am to take my blood out!!! I was cutting weight very dehydrated and they wants took my blood ! Fuck those guys!!! I never been caught by usada test I don’t need this fuck shit https://t.co/dtFJQ61ezW

The 'secret juice' then made its first appearance to protest the incidents that preceded the weigh-ins. Embraced by social media and fans alike as a hilarious gimmick, the 'secret juice' act has stuck and the bottle seemingly goes everywhere Paulo Costa goes.

While we remain oblivious to its contents, Cejudo and The Schmo might be the first from the mixed martial arts fraternity to try the juice.

