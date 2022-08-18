Watch: Paulo Costa names who he'd want by his side in a street fight, picks Conor McGregor as best dresser in hilarious rapid fire session (Exclusive)

Paulo Costa recently answered some quirky questions in a rapid fire session during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA. 'Borrachinha' was asked who he would like to have on his side in a street fight. The Brazilian made the wise choice of picking Nate Diaz, known as one of the best sluggers in UFC history.

Conor McGregor also featured in two of Costa's picks: for the best dresser and the best potential movie star. Meanwhile, the Brazilian hilariously picked himself as the funniest and hottest fighter on the UFC roster.

'Borrachinha' would also like to have dinner with former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey. Asked to make his pick for cornerman, Paulo Costa picked the legendary Georges St-Pierre.

Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA also took a dig at the former middleweight title challenger by asking about his favorite kind of wine. Costa, who infamously blamed his title loss to Israel Adesanya on a bottle of wine, admitted that he loves the liquor. The Brazilian picked red and sparkling wine as his two favorite kinds.

Who is the hardest hitter?- "Ngannou"

Who's the funniest? - "Me"

Who is the hottest? - "Me"

Who would make the best movie star? - "McGregor"

Who would you most like to have dinner with? - "Ronda Rousey"

Who is the best dresser? - "McGregor"

Who would you want by your side in a street fight? - "Nate Diaz"

Who would you want in your corner? - "Georges St-Pierre"

Who would be the best friend? - "Rodrigo Nogueira"

What is you favorite kind of wine? - "Red wine or sparkling wine"

Watch Costa's rapid fire session below:

Watch Paulo Costa's full interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Luke Rockhold is concerned about Paulo Costa making weight ahead of UFC 278 clash

Paulo Costa will be looking to bounce back from a two-fight skid when he returns to the octagon against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, this weekend. Returning to the octagon after a three-year hiatus, Rockhold hopes that the fight doesn't fall through due to Costa missing weight.

Costa gained notoriety for his weight miss fiasco in his last outing against Marvin Vettori. The bout was eventually shifted to light heavyweight after the Brazilian failed to even make the catchweight limit of 195 lbs.

While Vettori was game enough to accept the bout at 205 lbs, Rockhold has no such plans. The former middleweight champ is not even open to the idea of a catchweight bout. The 37-year-old recently told MMA Fighting:

“I’m not here to fight the guy at 205. I’m here to fight at middleweight and show that I can compete at the top of the game and make weight. That’s the name of the game. That’s the f****** rules. That’s what is in play. We don’t have a 195-pound weight class. We don’t have these in between weight classes. We stick with what we have and that’s what we do. That’s the f****** contract. That’s the thing.”

Watch Rockhold's interview with MMA Fighting below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew