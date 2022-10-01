Watch: Paulo Costa and Patricky Pitbull get steamrolled by Liver King in raw liver eating contest

Social media sensation Liver King was recently involved in a raw liver eating challenge with UFC middleweight Paulo Costa and Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull ahead of Bellator 286.

As expected, the king of eating raw reigned supreme as he devoured one pound of raw liver in less than three minutes.

Watch Costa compete with Liver King and Patricky Pitbull below:

Liver King, real name Brian Johnson, has gained immense popularity in the last couple of months. The social media influencer was challenged to a liver eating competition by Paulo Costa last month. Johnson soon responded to the callout with an invite to his cave.

Paulo Costa claims Liver King had sauce in his liver

In the aftermath of his loss to the Liver King, Paulo Costa interacted with The Schmo and claimed that the social media influencer had some sauce in his liver which gave him an edge.

The Brazilian insisted that although there was no salt or sugar in his liver, his "secret juice" helped to some effect:

"My liver has no salt, no sugar, and Liver King has sauce, you know? I put my secret juice to help me, you know? [It helped] a little bit. But secret juice is not to mix together, it's more to drink alone to make more effects on your body."

During the conversation, Costa also discussed his ongoing beef with Khamzat Chimaev, claiming that 'Borz' has been ducking him. However, 'Borrachinha' added that he would also be open to a fight with the No.1-ranked contender Robert Whittaker:

"He [Chimaev] will try to avoid however he can this fight. I think he will not fight me. He's scared as fu**, he will not fight me, never. He will try [to] avoid me as far as he can... I'm not surprised, he's a pu**y... [I took] his hat, his night's sleep, his main event, but he's avoiding me, you know, he's scared. Maybe [Robert] Whittaker, let's see who will be next for me. Yeah, I think it would be a great fight."

Watch Paulo Costa's full interaction with The Schmo in the video below:

Paulo Costa has just one fight left on his current UFC deal. 'Borrachinha' is coming off an impressive decision win over Luke Rockhold in August. With the victory, the Brazilian bounced back from two straight losses against Marvin Vittori and Israel Adesanya.

