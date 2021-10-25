Watch: Paulo Costa strongly disagrees with referee Jason Herzog after point deduction for eye poke against Marvin Vettori

Paulo Costa wasn’t happy on Saturday night when Jason Herzog opted to take a point off of him due to an eye poke in his bout with Marvin Vettori.

The masses were happy with the decision given how many times he’d been warned, but Paulo Costa himself wasn’t feeling quite as positive.

Check out the video below:

Costa can be heard saying “no, no, no” upon realizing that Jason Herzog was going to make it official, almost giving off the impression that he could alter what was happening.

In what turned out to be one of the most entertaining main events of the year, Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori went to war in Las Vegas as they finally settled the score inside the octagon. Vettori came away with his hand raised and the victory, whereas Costa was left to reflect on a week that saw him force the fight to take place at light heavyweight instead of middleweight.

Light heavyweight future for Paulo Costa?

In his post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White made it fairly clear that he wants to see Paulo Costa fight exclusively at 205 pounds moving forward. He made the decision as a result of what went down during the week, but Costa himself seemed to insist that he does want to keep going at middleweight.

The one big difference that many noticed was his improved gas tank. Paulo Costa isn’t known for being a cardio king, but even in the final round, he was really going after Marvin Vettori and may have even come close to stopping him on one or two occasions.

Light heavyweight is viewed by many as a division in rehab, with new youngsters attempting to come through and change the status quo.

If Paulo Costa commits to the move, it’ll mark an important shift in his career.

