Watch: Paulo Costa weighs in at 204.5 pounds ahead of UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori

After multiple weight-related changes in the lead-up to UFC Vegas 41, Paulo Costa finally stepped on to the scale and weighed in at 204.5 pounds.

The bout between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori was originally set to take place at middleweight. Due to the Brazilian's inability to make the 186-pound limit, the fight was moved up to light heavyweight.

Israel Adesanya believes Paulo Costa will not regain the confidence he had prior to fighting him

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel. In it, he broke down the upcoming scrap between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori.

At one point in the video, 'The Last Stylebender' stated that, according to him, Costa will not walk into the octagon with the same confidence he had at UFC 253.

“Yeah, so I feel like I broke this guy. I feel like he’s broke. He’s broke mentally because that air of invincibility that he had [is] gone. He believed his own hype off the f**king [Yoel] Romero fight and thought, you know, ‘I’m invincible.' I walked on this guy... I beat him badly after he was threatening me, making skits about me, making pictures of me being beheaded… Saying he’s going to kill me… Like, just all the dumb, stupid sh** that he did before that fight. I just remember that the story for that fight was take the bite out of the bully. Like, I had to become what I hated and become the bully myself. And I did, oh, I did. He’s broken. I just feel like all that air of invincibility just crumbled and now he has to build himself back up. So, for me, it’s hard to see him regain that confidence he had, that bravado he had where he thought like no one could ever knock me out.”

Adesanya defeated Costa via TKO in the second round at UFC 253.

