Watch: Petchmorakot Petchyindee being one of Muay Thai's most ruthless fighters

ONE Muay Thai featherweight champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee is known for his ruthless streak in fights. He will be looking to defend his title at ONE 157 this Friday against France's Jimmy Vienot.

Ahead of his title showdown, ONE Championship uploaded a video on its YouTube channel highlighting the Thai champion's cold-bloodedness in the circle.

Watch the video below:

The champion has an incredibly impressive 164 wins to his record. In addition to his ONE belt, he has held titles in Lumpinee Stadium, WBC Muaythai, and Professional Boxing Association of Thailand, among others. He's undefeated in professional boxing.

His TKO victims in ONE Championship include Magnus Andersson, Charlie Peters, Mohammad Siasarani Kojouri, Liam Harrison, and Fabrice Fairtex Delannon.

Regarding his title defense at ONE 157, the champion said in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I feel like Jimmy Vienot’s body size is quite huge, maybe a little bit bigger than mine, that’s how I feel. He is also [ambidextrous], same as me. So we are quite similar. But I don’t see any weakness, to be honest. I feel like he is one of the [most] well-rounded athletes. Anyway, if you ask me [if I’m scared of him], I won’t take that because I have full confidence in myself.”

Petchmorakot Petchyindee is not worried about the challenger

Jimmy Vienot is a notable fighter in Muay Thai. He has held titles in Lumpinee Stadium, World Muay Thai Council, and WBC Muaythai, among others.

However, the champion is confident heading into the title fight. Petchmorakot told Sportskeeda MMA in an interview that he is not worried about this opponent:

“I don’t think I need to worry too much on anything about him because all of my opponents have a similar size - from his height, to body size, and even style - [whether] they are Thai or foreign Muay Thai athletes. So, I think there’s nothing to worry about. I just do my best.”

ONE Muay Thai strawweight champion Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will also be fighting at ONE 157. He spoke about the main event bout with Dylan Bowker for Sportskeeda MMA:

"Jimmy Vienot, he is from France and has been competing in Thailand for a very, very long time. You know, he is quite a talented Muay Thai athlete. Everyone kind of knows him in Thailand... With the small gloves, anything can happen. Petchmorakot will need to be very, very well prepared for Jimmy Vienot, because in just one blink he can knock out Petchmorakot."

All the Muay Thai action goes down on May 20 at ONE 157.

