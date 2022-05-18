What ONE Championship channel is 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on?

There will be numerous ONE Championship channels that will air ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, and we have them all here.

The 16-bout blockbuster event will showcase the Art of Eight Limbs, as both its main and co-main events will be for ONE Muay Thai titles. The card will also feature showcase bouts in kickboxing, MMA, and submission grappling.

The night's main event will feature ONE featherweight Muay Thai king Petchmorakot Petchyindee as he looks to defend his belt against former Lumpinee Stadium champion Jimmy Vienot.

In the co-headlining bout, ONE strawweight Muay Thai champion Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will face Italy's Joseph 'The Hurricane' Lasiri.

For a list of ONE Championship channels that will air ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot in your local area, check out the details below:

ONE Championship channels that will air ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot

Global

ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 5 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 20 May.

*** Note: Those living in India, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, and Italy won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

Watch the show live on watch.onefc.com or the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 5 a.m. EST/2 a.m. PST on Friday, 20 May.

The main card will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

China

Watch ONE 157 live on ONE Championship channels iQiYi, Douyin, or Kuaishou beginning with the lead card at 5 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, 20 May.

The main card will be broadcast live on BTV, Henan, iQiYi, Douyin, and Kuaishou at 8:30 p.m. CST.

SZTV5 will air a delayed showing of ONE 157 from 10:45 to 11:45 p.m. CST on Wednesday, 25 May, Thursday, 26 May, and Friday, 27 May.

Finally, QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE 157 from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. CST every Saturday in June.

India

Watch the event live on ONE Championship channel Disney+ Hotstar beginning with the lead card at 2:30 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 20 May.

The main card will be broadcast live on Disney+ Hotstar at 6 p.m. IST.

