Watch: Rafael Alves lifts up ringside doctor after emphatic first-round win over Marc Diakiese at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez

In the second fight of today's UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez card, Rafael Alves made an instant statement by finishing Marc 'Bonecrusher' Diakiese in the first round.

The lightweight clash began in an unfortunate manner. Rafael Alves' first strike missed Diakiese's leg, instead landing in the Englishman's groin region. However, when the bout resumed, Alves was able to land a land a step-in jab that clearly stunned Diakiese.

Alves then threw a flying knee in an attempt to pick up a highlight stoppage. Diakiese reacted by shooting in for a double leg takedown. Unbeknownst to the rocked 28-year-old, that move would signal the end of the fight. Alves instantly locked in a tight guillotine choke that quickly had 'Bonecrusher' tapping.

Rafael Alves' unique celebration at UFC Vegas 42

As impressive as Rafael Alves' victory was, his celebration was equally as memorable. After finishing Diakiese, 'The Turn' strolled over to the doctor, who was attempting to check his face for any injuries.

Rather than allow the doctor to do his job, Alves picked him up and held him in the air. Cageside security quickly stepped in and insisted Alves put the doctor down.

As bizarre and amusing as Alves' celebrations were, he still picked up an extremely impressive victory over a high-level lightweight who has competed against some of the division's very best.

it is hard to say who Rafael Alves will face next. Considering his exciting nature, both in terms of fighting style and personality, he may be matched up with a name relatively high up in the division.

Ignacio Bahamondes, Mason Jones and Jalin Turner could all be fan-friendly fights. Another highlight-reel stoppage against one of them could put Alves within touching distance of the top 15.

