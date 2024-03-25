WATCH: Relive from all angles Stamp Fairtex's textbook elbow shot that stumbled Jihin Radzuan in Singapore

The art of striking can be a difficult one to master due to the many ways that a fighter can land their shots over the course of the bout, but Stamp Fairtex is proving to be one of the premier strikers in ONE Championship's current roster.

Currently reigning as the ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion, Stamp's performances through the years has been one to watch.

The first-ever three-sport ONE world champion has leaned on her vaunted Muay Thai skills, which played a major role in her October 2022 showing against Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Entering that bout, Stamp was coming off a submission loss to Angela Lee over the ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship that she now holds and was out to prove that she deserves a rematch as soon as possible.

As for Radzuan, she was bringing with her a three-fight winning streak that saw her claim an upset split decision victory over famed grappler Itsuki Hirata.

During a lull in the action, Stamp caught 'Shadow Cat' with a sharp left elbow that sent her crashing to the mat, but ultimately survived the onslaught to reach the final bell, where Stamp was awarded the win via unanimous decision.

Stamp to defend atowmeight MMA gold in Bangkok, Thailand

In front of her fellow countrymen inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Stamp will defend the ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167.

The former training partners have built quite the friendship over the years, but with a spot atop the women's atomweight MMA mountain up for grabs, they will need to toss it aside for the time being.

ONE 167 takes place on June 7 and will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.