WATCH: Relive how Rodtang bloodied up Superlek in Muay Thai fight of the century

Fight fans are still going crazy over the clash between Thai legends Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Dubbed the biggest Muay Thai fight of the last 50 years, there was no better setting than the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a three-round war between reigning ONE world champions Rodtang and Superlek. It was a bout years in the making and needless to say, it did not disappoint as both men battered one another in the back-and-forth brawl that ultimately saw Superlek walk away as the victory.

ONE Championship is looking back on the already-iconic matchup via a series of highlights on its official Instagram. The promotion also posed the question, is the world ready for a rematch between Superlek and Rodtang?

“Catch the HISTORIC Muay Thai scrap between Superlek and Rodtang once again 🥊 Who wants to see a rematch? 👀”

Fans lit up the comments section on social media, sharing their excitement over the Fight of the Year contender.

“THE craziest back and forth muy thai fight ever! Just rewatched it with two of my non-fan friend and they both thought Rodtang won!"

“Iron man never backs down”

“One of the best Muay Thai fights I’ve seen 👏”

“The pace of this fight was phenomenal. Absolutely brilliant.”

“A great duel, respect for both men 🍻🥸”

“One of the best fights in last years!”

“Two legends! What a great fight 🔥🔥🔥”

“Best of the best 🔥”

“The best fight ever, but @rodtang_jimungnon is out of this world”

Neither fighter has booked a follow-up fight as of yet, but if fans get their wish, a rematch between Rodtang and Superlek will be on the docket before long. Who do you see coming out on top should the two Thai warriors meet inside the circle once more?

The full replay of ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel