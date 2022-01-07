Watch: Robert Whittaker's hilarious reaction whilst re-watching his first-round finish of Derek Brunson

As Robert Whittaker gears up to try and recapture the middleweight crown from Israel Adesanya at UFC 271, he's looked back at his impressive first-round finish of Derek Brunson.

The 2016 fight saw Whittaker land a beautiful head kick before unloading with a barrage of strikes on his opponent. In an Instagram video, 'The Reaper' gave a hilarious reaction as he re-watched the closing seconds of the bout with Brunson.

"Oh, got you there, mate. Take this and this and this. Come on ref, finish it. End it ref, stop it. Yeah, you beauty."

Watch Robert Whittaker's full reaction to his first-round finish of Derek Brunson below:

Robert Whittaker was last in action in the main event of UFC Vegas 24 last April. He scored a unanimous decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum.

'The Reaper' is currently on a three-fight winning streak in the UFC and is ready for his redemption against the reigning middleweight champion. The first encounter between the two saw Whittaker suffer a second-round knockout loss to Adesanya at UFC 243, an event that took place in front of his home crowd in Australia.

Israel Adesanya warns Robert Whittaker ahead of UFC 271 rematch

Israel Adesanya has been training hard for his upcoming rematch against Robert Whittaker. 'The Last Stylebender' sent 'The Reaper' a warning ahead of their much-anticipated showdown at UFC 271.

In a tweet, Adesanya wrote:

"Look in my eyes. Eat, sleep, train, repeat... It's a plan that can't be beat!! This will be worse than the first time."

Adesanya has been sharing videos from his latest training camp and appears to be highly motivated for the upcoming bout.

While the Nigerian-New Zealander isn't underestimating Whittaker, he seems determined to deliver a better showing than their original encounter. Here's what Adesanya said in one of his recent UFC 271 Fight Camp YouTube videos:

“He [Whittaker] finally admitted that I was in his head, and he was emotional, and I was like, ‘Yeah, you finally admitted what I was saying this whole f**king time,’ so that makes me take him seriously. He’s motivated. That gets me up in the morning to shut him up again worse than the first time. That’s what gets me motivated.”

You can watch Israel Adesanya's full UFC 271 Fight Camp video below:

