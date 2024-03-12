WATCH: Rodtang demos how he countered Jonathan Haggerty’s push kick with a rib-crushing body punch

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon recently appeared with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson on Instagram. 'The Iron Man' was showing 'The Dragon' how to land his now-famous body-shot-counter to two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggety's signature teep kick.

ONE Championship posted the interaction with the caption that says:

"Some moves are only reserved for Rodtang 😅 Would you try this in training? @rodtang_jimungnon⁠ @mitchchilson"

Rodtang's massive body shots contributed to his two wins over Haggerty back in 2019 and 2020. As of the time of writing, 'The General' hasn't avenged his losses to 'The Iron Man' yet, nor is it clear that he intends to do so, as they're fighting in separate weight classes now. Still, one can only dream for these two to revisit their epic rivalry.

Rodtang and Jonathan Hagggerty had one of the most memorable two-fight rivalries in ONE Championship

The fighting Englishman and the Thai icon went on a two-fight series for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

They first met in 2019 at ONE: Dawn of Heroes where they put on a five-round banger which resulted in the Thai winning the strap via a unanimous decision. The pair of crowd favorites fought once again a few months later at ONE: A New Tomorrow. with the Thai stopping 'The General' with body shots, retaining the belt.

Jonathan Haggerty returned from back-to-back losses to the Thai world champion by winning four straight, culminating in a shocking KO win over then-world champion Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Deciding that 145 pounds was his new home, Haggerty jumped over to his division's kickboxing realm and won the vacant world title against bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade.

If he ever faces 'The Iron Man' again, presumably at bantamweight, it will surely be a different fight.