“He will come unstuck” - Jonathan Haggerty says Rodtang will be at his mercy in bantamweight level

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is ready to make history as he fights ONE bantamweight MMA kingpin Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne at ONE Fight Night 16 tomorrow, November 3.

Ahead of his superfight tomorrow night, 'The General' took part in an "Ask Me Anything" on Reddit. Fans asked the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion some truly interesting questions.

One question in particular, asked by Berniethellama, was about Haggerty's former rival and a man who beat him twice in the past, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon:

"Would you ever consider doing MMA? How does a third Rodtang fight go were you to get it?"

Jonathan Haggerty answered:

"I would definitely consider MMA for sure, I’m a different animal now so if rodtang wanted to fight a bantamweight he will come unstuck 😁😅"

Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang Jitmuangnon had one of the most ferocious rivalries in ONE Championship history. The two went on a two-fight war for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

The two first met at ONE: Dawn of Heroes back in 2019. 'The General' and 'The Iron Man' put on a 5-round banger which resulted in the Thai winning the belt via a unanimous decision. The pair met once again a few months later at ONE: A New Tomorrow, with Rodtang stopping Haggerty inside three rounds, retaining the belt.

Jonathan Haggerty bounced back from his back-to-back losses to Rodtang by winning 4 straight culminating in his challenge of then-world champion Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. In what could be the most shocking upset in Muay Thai's modern history, 'The General' knocked out the invincible Nong-O in the first round. It seems the move up to 145 pounds was smart for Haggerty.

If he ever faces Rodtang again, this time presumably at bantamweight, it will surely be a different story. Whether this happens or not remains to be seen.

In the meantime, look to see 'The General' face his MMA counterpart in an attempt to make history at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.

The entire card, which goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, is available live and free on Prime Video in North America.