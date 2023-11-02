“That’s a 10 out of 10” - Jonathan Haggerty gives himself massive pat on the back for iconic elbow shot against Joseph Lasiri

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty will square off against ONE bantamweight MMA world titleholder Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne at ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3.

This epic clash of kings will mark the first time two different world champions will fight for the world title of a completely different sport. It will also go down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of his huge fight with Andrade, Jonathan Haggerty sat down with ONE Championship on YouTube to rate some of the most horrific elbow shots in the promotion. As a master of the elbow strike himself, 'The General' had a lot to say.

Here's the video:

One of the most notable elbow shots in the video that Haggerty rated high up his list is Stamp Fairtex's marvelous stepping elbow on Jihin Radzuan that immediately resulted in a knockdown.

Haggerty said:

"Yeah, good shot. This is one of the best elbows [shot] I've seen to be fair. Great accuracy. The timing. Everything about that shot was spot on. That's gonna get a 9.5."

Another shot Jonathan Haggerty commended was by ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, which he landed on Rui Botelho:

"I mean, this one here is one of my favorite elbows. The downward elbow. That will get a 7 as well."

As for his own downward elbow, which he landed on future ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Joseph Lasiri back in 2019, Haggerty had this to say:

"Does it get better than that one? Definitely not. That's a 10 out of 10 that elbow."

Look to see 'The General' land some of his vicious punches and kicks on 'Wonderboy' in an attempt to make history at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.

The entire card, which goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, is available live and free on Prime Video in North America.