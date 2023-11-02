“Different kind of monster now” - Fans marvel at Jonathan Haggerty’s stellar ONE debut against Joseph Lasiri

ONE bantamweight and former flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty has strong momentum coming into his superfight with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday.

'The General' will fight 'Wonder Boy' for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. Whoever wins this massive battle of kings will become a new two-sport world champion.

'The General' has come a long way from being a young world champion to a bonafide superstar on the world stage.

Before becoming the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin, Jonathan Haggerty did most of his work at flyweight, where he clinched his first world title in ONE Championship. This is also the weight class where he had his first fight in the promotion.

ONE Championship posted a highlights video of Haggerty's promotional debut back in 2019 against future ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri:

"Jonathan Haggerty’s ONE debut against Joseph Lasiri was SPECTACULAR 🤩 Can 'The General' defeat Fabricio Andrade and become a two-sport ONE World Champion this Friday? @jhaggerty_"

Fans are reacting positively in the comments section:

@global_boss_promotion is a clearly a huge fan of Haggerty:

"Beast Mode 💥🔥"

@thedarklord86 pointed out how 'The General' has become even more lethal since defeating Lasiri that night:

"Different kind of monster now"

@thecanonfoder has some very colorful words about Jonathan Haggerty:

"Hag can’t elbow Friday which is annoying but he’s gonna bully Fabricio the frog"

@blackfishswims, on the other hand, speculated how Haggerty will adjust to the no-elbow rule in kickboxing:

"wonder how the general will operate with the no elbow rule against andrade"

@sandman10p said what most of us were thinking upon watching the video:

"My head hurts after watching this"

Look to see 'The General' do the square dance with 'Wonderboy' in an attempt to make history at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.

The entire card, which goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, is available live and free on Prime Video in North America.